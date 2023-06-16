Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Shares Gap Up to $184.67

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $184.67, but opened at $190.44. Estée Lauder Companies shares last traded at $191.67, with a volume of 608,000 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.33.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 3.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.03. The stock has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.25, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.