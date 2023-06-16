Evelo Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,885 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,101% compared to the average daily volume of 157 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evelo Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 654.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19,639 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Evelo Biosciences Trading Down 15.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVLO opened at $0.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

