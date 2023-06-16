Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$66.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Cormark increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Exchange Income Price Performance

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$52.19 on Friday. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$40.65 and a 1-year high of C$55.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$53.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.98.

Exchange Income Dividend Announcement

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$526.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$492.23 million. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 5.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.2517134 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is 92.99%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

