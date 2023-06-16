Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) vs. HUB Cyber Security (Israel) (NASDAQ:HUBC) Head to Head Review

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) and HUB Cyber Security (Israel) (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Extreme Networks and HUB Cyber Security (Israel)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extreme Networks $1.11 billion 2.87 $44.27 million $0.43 57.51 HUB Cyber Security (Israel) $32.52 million 0.39 -$13.23 million N/A N/A

Extreme Networks has higher revenue and earnings than HUB Cyber Security (Israel).

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Extreme Networks has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) has a beta of -0.95, indicating that its stock price is 195% less volatile than the S&P 500.

86.7% of Extreme Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Extreme Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Extreme Networks and HUB Cyber Security (Israel), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extreme Networks 0 1 4 0 2.80 HUB Cyber Security (Israel) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Extreme Networks presently has a consensus target price of $23.33, suggesting a potential downside of 5.65%. Given Extreme Networks’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Extreme Networks is more favorable than HUB Cyber Security (Israel).

Profitability

This table compares Extreme Networks and HUB Cyber Security (Israel)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extreme Networks 4.73% 79.08% 7.22% HUB Cyber Security (Israel) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Extreme Networks beats HUB Cyber Security (Israel) on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. Over 50,000 customers globally trust their end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts.

About HUB Cyber Security (Israel)

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

