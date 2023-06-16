Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Receives $125.52 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.70.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Mark J. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $426,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $1,014,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 33,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $363,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.52 and its 200 day moving average is $109.84. The company has a market capitalization of $428.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.