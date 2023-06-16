Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 423.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $810.86.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.9 %

FICO opened at $802.46 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $371.52 and a 52-week high of $807.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $746.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $683.42. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $380.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.31 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,659 shares of company stock worth $2,783,764 in the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

