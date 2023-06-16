Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells 11,163 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $185,529.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,419,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,687,137.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $183,408.09.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $177,603.33.

On Thursday, May 25th, Artur Bergman sold 3,200 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $48,544.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Artur Bergman sold 2,700 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $40,554.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Artur Bergman sold 13,706 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $180,508.02.

On Monday, April 24th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $178,049.85.

On Monday, April 17th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $176,263.77.

On Monday, April 10th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $172,803.24.

On Monday, April 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $187,091.88.

On Monday, March 27th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $181,622.01.

Fastly Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $18.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $117.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 13,926.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 886.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

