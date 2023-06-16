Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) is Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 424,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,517 shares during the period. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF comprises 1.7% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $17,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $836,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $657,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,362,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,570,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 18,632 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

ONEQ stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.52 and a 52 week high of $54.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

