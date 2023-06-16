Financial Analysis: First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) & Its Competitors

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) is one of 1,115 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.7% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Competitors 1051 4299 5771 107 2.44

Dividends

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 33.75%. Given First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.9% and pay out 647.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund N/A N/A N/A First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Competitors 374.35% 7.87% 4.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund $20.52 million N/A 1.33 First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Competitors $483.50 million $7.60 million 2.73

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund rivals beat First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity and debt securities of MLPs and MLP related entities, as well as in dividend paying growth stocks of other energy and energy utilities companies. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index, Alerian MLP Total Return Index, and Wells Fargo Midstream MLP Total Return Index. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund was formed on October 15, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

