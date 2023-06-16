Financial Contrast: Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) vs. Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) and Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carter Bankshares and Alerus Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter Bankshares $181.90 million 2.07 $49.82 million $2.35 6.69 Alerus Financial $226.80 million 1.63 $40.01 million $1.92 9.54

Carter Bankshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alerus Financial. Carter Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alerus Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter Bankshares 28.29% 16.79% 1.33% Alerus Financial 16.01% 11.78% 1.10%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Carter Bankshares and Alerus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Carter Bankshares has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alerus Financial has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.3% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Carter Bankshares and Alerus Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter Bankshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 Alerus Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00

Carter Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $18.17, suggesting a potential upside of 15.56%. Alerus Financial has a consensus target price of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 0.13%. Given Carter Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Carter Bankshares is more favorable than Alerus Financial.

Summary

Carter Bankshares beats Alerus Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services and insurance products. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products. The Retirement & Benefit Services segment consists of retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, HSA, and other benefit services. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary services to consumer and commercial clients, including financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust services, estate administration, and custody services. The Mortgage segment includes first and second mortgage loans through a centralized mortgage unit. The Corporate Administration segment covers indirect overhead allocations and income tax expense. The was company founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Folks, ND.

