Financial Contrast: Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) & Solvay (OTC:SLVYY)

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) and Solvay (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Univar Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Univar Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Univar Solutions and Solvay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Univar Solutions $11.48 billion 0.49 $545.30 million $2.70 13.23 Solvay N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Univar Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Solvay.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Univar Solutions and Solvay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Univar Solutions 1 4 2 0 2.14 Solvay 2 0 1 0 1.67

Univar Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $35.33, suggesting a potential downside of 1.10%. Solvay has a consensus price target of $119.80, suggesting a potential upside of 949.96%. Given Solvay’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Solvay is more favorable than Univar Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Univar Solutions and Solvay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Univar Solutions 3.97% 19.05% 6.72% Solvay N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Univar Solutions beats Solvay on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc. distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids. The company also distributes specialty and basic chemicals, and ingredients used in skin and hair care products; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed food, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets, as well as provides excipients, solvents, reactants, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and intermediates to pharmaceutical ingredient producers. In addition, it offers chemical products for use at various stages of production, from sap stain prevention to pulp and paper manufacturing; and chemistries and products used to sanitize, balance, and supplement municipal and industrial water. Further, the company provides chemicals to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators, as well as chemicals and services to upstream oil and gas sector for offshore production, oil extraction, and waste management activities. Additionally, it offers transportation and warehousing services, chemicals and hazardous materials handling, waste management services, inventory management, and blending, mixing, and repackaging services. Univar Solutions Inc. distributes its products through warehouse and direct-to-consumer delivery channels. The company was formerly known as Univar Inc. and changed its name to Univar Solutions Inc. in September 2019. Univar Solutions Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

About Solvay

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market. The Chemicals segment produces and sells soda ash and sodium bicarbonate primarily to the flat and container glass industries, as well as for use in detergents, pharmaceutical, and feed and food industries; hydrogen peroxide for use primarily in the paper industry to bleach pulp, as well as chemicals, electronics, food, mining, and environment; and dispersible silica for tire manufacturers; and solvent solutions, specialty phenols, polyamide derivatives and smart, functional, and sustainable yarns and polymers. The Solutions segment offers specialty chemicals for agro, home and personal care, coatings, and industrial markets; technology solutions in specialty mining reagents, phosphine-based chemistry, and solutions for the stabilization of polymers; fluorine and rare-earth formulations for automotive, electronics, agrochemical, and construction applications; and vanillin for the flavors and fragrances industries, as well as synthetic intermediates used in pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and electronics. This segment also provides friction reducers, gelling agents, emulsion breakers, surfactants, inhibitors, cementing additives, and biocides for upstream oilfield chemicals sector, as well as sodium hypophosphite for metal plating and other applications. The Corporate & Business Services segment provides energy and other business services. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

