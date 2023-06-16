Financial Review: IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVCT)

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) and Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IVERIC bio and Provectus Biopharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio N/A N/A -$185.21 million ($1.76) -21.84 Provectus Biopharmaceuticals $990,000.00 50.44 -$3.56 million N/A N/A

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than IVERIC bio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.1% of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of IVERIC bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for IVERIC bio and Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IVERIC bio 0 10 0 0 2.00 Provectus Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

IVERIC bio currently has a consensus price target of $28.40, suggesting a potential downside of 26.10%. Given IVERIC bio’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe IVERIC bio is more favorable than Provectus Biopharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

IVERIC bio has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IVERIC bio and Provectus Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio N/A -57.00% -46.15% Provectus Biopharmaceuticals -333.07% N/A -162.47%

Summary

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals beats IVERIC bio on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R. Guyer and Samir Chandrakant Patel on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ethical pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications. Its prescription drugs treat several life-threatening cancers including metastatic melanoma, liver cancer, and breast cancer. The company was founded by Eric A. Wachter in 2002 and is headquartered in Knoxville, TN.

