Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Short Interest Up 73.5% in May

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the May 15th total of 61,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 278,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of FNCH stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.05. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($15.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by ($12.90). The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. Finch Therapeutics Group had a negative net margin of 25,084.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -37.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Finch Therapeutics Group from $510.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524, FIN-525, and other microbiome product candidates for inflammatory bowel disease.

