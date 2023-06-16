First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0594 per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from First Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.05.

FPAFY stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. First Pacific has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63.

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

