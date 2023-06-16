First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0594 per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from First Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.05.
First Pacific Price Performance
FPAFY stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. First Pacific has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63.
About First Pacific
