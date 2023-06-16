First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,004,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,430,000 after purchasing an additional 774,581 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,682,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,837,000 after purchasing an additional 584,185 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,021,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,644,000 after purchasing an additional 572,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,061,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,510,000 after purchasing an additional 344,546 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FV stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.56. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.