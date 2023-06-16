First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,651 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.73% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $7,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 156,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 44,638 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 84,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 155,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 59,728 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $28.06 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

