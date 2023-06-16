Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Short Interest Update

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Forafric Global Stock Down 4.4 %

AFRIW stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62. Forafric Global has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.99.

Get Forafric Global alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forafric Global

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forafric Global stock. Clear Street LLC raised its position in Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Forafric Global were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forafric Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forafric Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.