Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,067 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,308 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after buying an additional 30,164,236 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 861.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,534,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,625,000 after buying an additional 6,750,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $66,541,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE F opened at $14.46 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.45.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

