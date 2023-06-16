Forte Biosciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 30,205 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,663% compared to the typical volume of 1,713 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forte Biosciences
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Forte Biosciences by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 186,159 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 105.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 227,429 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 273,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.
Forte Biosciences Stock Performance
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Forte Biosciences Company Profile
Forte Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of dermatology products and services. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forte Biosciences (FBRX)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.