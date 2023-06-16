Forte Biosciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 30,205 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,663% compared to the typical volume of 1,713 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Forte Biosciences by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 186,159 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 105.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 227,429 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 273,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Forte Biosciences stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.66. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.54.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of dermatology products and services. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis.

