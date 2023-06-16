Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Cut to “Market Perform” at CJS Securities

CJS Securities downgraded shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Franchise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barrington Research cut shares of Franchise Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $39.42. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.78.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. Equities analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRG. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 153.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.

