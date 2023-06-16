Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Downgraded by CJS Securities to “Market Perform”

CJS Securities lowered shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. CJS Securities currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FRG. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Franchise Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Franchise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $39.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.78.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.27). Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 933,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,244,000 after purchasing an additional 80,058 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,172,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,919,000 after purchasing an additional 278,074 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 609,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after purchasing an additional 94,675 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.

