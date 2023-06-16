Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF) Lifted to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDFGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of FRRDF stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.50. Frontier Developments has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Frontier Developments Plc engages in the development of videogames. The company was founded by David John Braben on January 28, 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

