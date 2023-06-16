Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF) Lifted to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments Plc engages in the development of videogames. The company was founded by David John Braben on January 28, 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

