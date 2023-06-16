FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.86.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TPB Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 26.8% in the first quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 71,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 15,060 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 131.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,627,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,515 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $5,667,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,157,000 after purchasing an additional 127,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:FTAI opened at $29.71 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.03 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.11.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 219.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

Featured Stories

