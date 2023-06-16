FY2023 EPS Estimates for Graco Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graco in a research note issued on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.03. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GGG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $85.38 on Friday. Graco has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $85.45. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,868,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,231,577,000 after buying an additional 1,538,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,619,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,330,000 after buying an additional 878,009 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Graco by 102,901.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Graco by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,018 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Graco by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,458,000 after purchasing an additional 80,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $1,303,641.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,864.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $1,303,641.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,864.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,802. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

