Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. Invests $1.14 Million in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,497 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benin Management CORP lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 6,731 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $702,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 101,548 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,357,000 after buying an additional 55,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $529.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $443.20 and a 12 month high of $564.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.