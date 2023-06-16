Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. Makes New $830,000 Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,082,878,000 after purchasing an additional 156,753 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,347,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,641,015,000 after purchasing an additional 240,818 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after purchasing an additional 211,341 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $203.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

