Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. Takes $716,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,247 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.36.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $92.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.20. The company has a market capitalization of $169.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

