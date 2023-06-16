Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,571,409,000 after acquiring an additional 480,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,276,000 after acquiring an additional 176,749 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,812,000 after acquiring an additional 506,132 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $99.07 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.48.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

