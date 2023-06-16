Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,777 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Walmart Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of WMT stock opened at $157.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.27. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.97 and a twelve month high of $158.23. The company has a market capitalization of $424.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $67,366,882.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,748,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,845,591,502.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $67,366,882.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,748,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,845,591,502.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,945,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,668,300 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.
Walmart Profile
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
