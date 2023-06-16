Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,777 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $157.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.27. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.97 and a twelve month high of $158.23. The company has a market capitalization of $424.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $67,366,882.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,748,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,845,591,502.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $67,366,882.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,748,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,845,591,502.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,945,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,668,300 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

