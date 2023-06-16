Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

Stock analysts at BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GLPI. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

GLPI stock opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.42. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

