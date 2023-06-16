Garde Capital Inc. Acquires 331 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.17.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,867,764.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,867,764.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,667,476.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,524 shares of company stock worth $29,051,258. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $190.96 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.75 and a 52 week high of $205.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.52 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.62.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

