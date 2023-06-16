Garde Capital Inc. Acquires 472 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,358 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST opened at $529.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $502.37 and a 200 day moving average of $492.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $443.20 and a 12 month high of $564.75. The firm has a market cap of $234.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

