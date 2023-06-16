Garde Capital Inc. Buys 137 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 30,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $706,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $148.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $349.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

