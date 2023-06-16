Garde Capital Inc. Buys 238 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,386 shares of company stock valued at $97,248,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $426.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $432.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 222.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.08.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

