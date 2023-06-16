Garde Capital Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,103,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Bensler LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $50.00 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $39.83 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.