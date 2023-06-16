Garde Capital Inc. Has $335,000 Stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 672.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $42.44.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

