Garde Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 888 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,598,736,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $1,361,405.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,225,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $67,366,882.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,748,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,845,591,502.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $1,361,405.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,225,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,945,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,668,300. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $157.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $424.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.97 and a 1 year high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.