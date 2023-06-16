Garde Capital Inc. Makes New $102,000 Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

NYSE:CL opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.24. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $5,187,176.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $5,187,176.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $4,033,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,892,288.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

