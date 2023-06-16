Garde Capital Inc. Makes New $109,000 Investment in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AM. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AM stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.36.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $259.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.