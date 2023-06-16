Garde Capital Inc. Purchases 2,351 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.3% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,306,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $370.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $335.67 and a 200 day moving average of $317.97. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $371.77.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

