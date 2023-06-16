Garde Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 296.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 574,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after buying an additional 429,757 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 306,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 26,229 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,206,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,600,000 after buying an additional 56,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JETS opened at $20.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.38. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $21.24.

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

