Garde Capital Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Garde Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Visa by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $98,953,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 1.2 %

V stock opened at $226.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.73 and a 200 day moving average of $222.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

