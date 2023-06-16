Garde Capital Inc. Sells 336 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Garde Capital Inc. cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CoreView Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 352.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 332,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,326,000 after buying an additional 259,378 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 72,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $92.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $244.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $125.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Alibaba Group

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

