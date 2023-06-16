Garde Capital Inc. Sells 510 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,436 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,476,529 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,163,836,000 after buying an additional 173,486 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,913,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $670,316,000 after purchasing an additional 548,230 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,257,906 shares of the software company’s stock worth $244,994,000 after purchasing an additional 236,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $198,246,000 after purchasing an additional 170,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $110.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.06. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.84.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $751.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.19.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

