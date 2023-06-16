General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

General Motors Stock Up 1.8 %

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

