Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 102,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 212,884 shares.The stock last traded at $20.22 and had previously closed at $20.15.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $630.68 million, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Cloud Computing ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 127.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter worth $59,000.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

