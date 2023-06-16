Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Acquires New Holdings in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new stake in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 141,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCL. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Caledonia Mining by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Mining Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CMCL opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $164.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.81. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.

Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement

Caledonia Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.18 million for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 5.08%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Liberum Capital cut Caledonia Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

