Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 89,345 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 89,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,000. CF Industries comprises about 2.7% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.07.

In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CF opened at $70.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.97. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

