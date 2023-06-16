Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Buys Shares of 129,001 Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 129,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,000. Intrepid Potash comprises about 1.3% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Intrepid Potash as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 5.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 19.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intrepid Potash from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intrepid Potash in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash Stock Up 2.1 %

In other news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 41,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $835,904.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,635,223 shares in the company, valued at $32,655,403.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 43,842 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $863,248.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,677,081 shares in the company, valued at $33,021,724.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 41,858 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $835,904.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,635,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,655,403.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

IPI stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $286.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.03. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $57.12.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $86.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Intrepid Potash Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc is a diversified mineral company, which engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed, and the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions.

