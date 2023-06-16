Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Buys Shares of 35,730 Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VAL. Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 137.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,126,000 after buying an additional 783,840 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valaris by 1,379.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,028,000 after buying an additional 640,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 4th quarter valued at $42,829,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Valaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,207,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on VAL. TheStreet raised Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Valaris from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of Valaris stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Valaris Limited has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $430.10 million for the quarter. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 15.27%.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

